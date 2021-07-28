Local emergency management department seeks to fix alert mistake

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash. — Already this summer, so many of you have been notified about evacuations and alerts. When it comes to an emergency situation like an evacuation for a fire, it’s important that emergency alerts do what they’re supposed to, but on Tuesday morning, there was confusion across Spokane County as phones lit up with emergency alerts, asking people to shelter-in-place.

It’s Spokane County’s Emergency Management Department that pushes out wireless emergency alerts for anyone who has a cellphone.

“We have been able to locate missing people within ten minutes. They could be missing for hours but when we sent out a wireless emergency alert, we found them within ten minutes,” said Simone Ramel-McKay, program specialist with Spokane County Emergency Management.

Normally, when they create an emergency alert, through the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS), they set a targeted area with a shape, so when an alert is sent out it’s only sent to those a tenth of a mile in that area or those coming in.

A usually smooth system, it has had a few issues in the past few days.

“A few stray messages, that’s going to happen, that’s inevitable. But this morning, and this weekend, we got many more than just a few occasional messages that strayed,” she said.

The federal system they use relies on cell providers and cell towers to get the message across. Today, they admit, something went wrong.

“We know it can be effective, what happened this weekend, we’re not sure, something did not work as well whether it’s a cellphone provider issue or whether it’s the IPAWS issue, we need to figure it out,” Ramel-McKay said.

She explained the exact issue is going to take time to figure out.

In the meantime, they’ll be adding specifics on location when they can to avoid any confusion. IPAWS is a federal system that alerts anyone with a cellphone. There is a Code Red emergency alert system through the county that you can opt into.

To sign up for Code Red alerts, click HERE.

