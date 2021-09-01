Local scout paints more than 100 fire hydrants

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– Some of the fire hydrants around Spokane Valley got a little facelift and it’s all thanks to a local scout.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department said Mitchell Burch painted 106 fire hydrants in the community as part of his Eagle Scout Service Project. He didn’t go at it alone, he had 57 people lend a hand and help him paint, the fire department said. Consolidated Irrigation District in Greenacres helped supply Mitchell with paint, wire brushes, rags, and brushes. Fire Marshal Rogers made sure there were plenty of safety vests.

In 2019, 61,366 Scouts earned the Eagle Scout rank, which was about eight percent of all Scouts BSA, according to Scouting.org. To reach the elite honor, scouts have to plan, develop and give leadership to others in a service project helpful to a church, school, or their community.

