Local developer proposes building new dog park in Riverfront Park

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Canva - 2019 popularity rank: #84 (of 193) The Border terrier is a feisty working dog that will win over families with its affectionate and good-natured temperament. The long-legged terrier loves the outdoors and requires an abundance of exercise. The wiry-coated canine scores bonus points for being trainable, though classes are recommended. You may also like: Can you answer these real 'Jeopardy!' questions about dogs?

SPOKANE, Wash. — The new North Bank is a great spot for families, but it could soon be a great place to bring your dog.

The Falls LLC, let by local developer Larry Stone, has put forward a proposal to develop a dog park in Riverfront Park.

A Letter of Intent sent to the Spokane Parks and Recreation Board states that The Falls already owns that portion of the north bank and would be responsible for operations of the site for the next 20 years.

The proposal states that the new dog park would include a rehabilitated park shelter, new fencing, new lighting, as well as renovated landscaping and irrigation. Since the park shelter is considered a historic site, renovations would be done within the requirements of the City’s Historic Preservation Office.

The Park Board is expected to vote on the letter of intent in their meeting Thursday. If approved, the park would be completed in the spring of 2022.

RELATED: ‘Goosebumps’: 10 years in the marking, the North Bank and new playground open

PHOTOS: A sneak peek of Riverfront Park’s Ice Age Floods Playground

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.