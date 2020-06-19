Local DACA recipient shares relief over Supreme Court’s ruling

Kyle Simchuk by Kyle Simchuk

A huge sigh of relief for children of undocumented immigrants. They found out on Thursday they will be protected by DACA.

The announcement has one local recipient sleeping easier.

Candida Cruz came to the United States when she was four and has little to no memory of Mexico, or the family she left behind.

Cruz says Friday’s ruling is not only a huge relief for her, but also for her young kids.

It’s a rollercoaster ride for undocumented immigrants and their children, knowing at any time, they could be deported.

“Even myself, you never know what’s going to happen,” said Cruz.

She left Mexico when she was just four years old. Her parents brought her to Mattawa, Washington, in search of a better life.

“My parents taught me how to work. Around here we just do agriculture work,” said Cruz.

She’s now 21 years old and has two kids of her own. They are U.S. citizens. She and her parents are not.

However, Cruz was approved for DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, in high school- meaning she could not be deported for two years.

“I do apply every two years,” said Cruz.

The Trump administration has vowed to end the program for years. A move that lower courts have blocked repeatedly. On Thursday, the Supreme Court blocked Trump’s request as well, saying the administration failed to justify the reason for ending the program.

“Well it’s good news because, you know, like, I still get to be here, still able to work, provide for my family because I have two kids so, you know, that was a big relief,” said Cruz.

Cruz says the U.S. is her home, it’s the only place she’s ever known.

While she’s relieved, Cruz knows nothing is certain. The President says he plans to start the process over again.

READ: Supreme Court rejects Trump administration’s bid to end DACA

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.