Local credit union donates more than 1,700 toilet paper rolls to Meals on Wheels in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s been a scramble for toilet paper since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Stores are selling out as soon as new shipments come in. Which has been hard for Meals on Wheels in Spokane. It gives hygiene products and groceries to the elderly in the Spokane area and north Idaho. They said it’s been difficult getting toilet paper to give away, a need horizon credit union is stepping in to fill.

For so many seniors, they were already home bound before the shutdowns, before the concerns surrounding Coronavirus. Now, it’s gotten even more difficult for them to get necessities like toilet paper.

Horizon Credit Union, with help from Wenco, donated 18 boxes of toilet paper to Meals on Wheels. Each box has 96 rolls inside, so they were able to contribute more than 1,700 rolls of toilet paper to Meals on Wheels to help our senior community.

“They rely on community members and people to come by and bring them supplies,” said Sarah Hall, development director for Meals on Wheels in downtown Spokane.

Meals on Wheels provides food and other necessities for seniors in need who can’t go to the store themselves.

“For some of them, this is the essential lifeline.This is their opportunity to get meals, toilet paper, really all the toilet paper they need to get through this crisis,” said Jeff Edwards, executive director for Meals on Wheels in Spokane Valley.

They’re taking donations for Easter gift bags that go out to seniors along with their food deliveries. Each bag has goodies and games, like puzzles. The bags also have hygiene products and some clothing items. Meals on Wheels said it’s their way of bringing Easter to seniors this year, because many have to self-isolate at home.

