Local COVID-safe Halloween events your whole family can enjoy

SPOKANE, Wash. — Figuring out how to safely celebrate holidays during the pandemic can be tough.

We’re here to help. Below you’ll find a list of socially distanced Halloween events offered in Spokane and surrounding areas.

Trunk or Treat 2020

When: 6-8 p.m., October 31

Where: 12703 W 14th Ave, Airway Heights

What: This year, you can walk or drive through the event to collect all the candy. Just make sure to bring a costume! MORE INFO

Halloween Cosmic Bowling Party

When: 8 p.m.- 12 a.m., October 31

Where: Lilac Lanes, 1112 E. Magnesium Rd, Spokane

What: A Halloween party with music, movies and bowling. MORE INFO

Fear in the Headlights

When: 7-11 p.m., Oct. 24, 29-31

Where: 5978 WA-291, Nine Mile Falls

What: A COVID-safe drive-thru haunted house, brought to you by Sparky’s Fun House and Night Terror’s Inc.

Sensory friendly Hall-O-Ween

When: 4-6 p.m., October 30

Where: Focused Behavior Solutions, 157 S. Howard St, Spokane

What: The clinic is hosting a scoially distanced, sensory friendly trick-or-treating event. MORE INFO

Halloween Week at Blue Zoo

When: 2 p.m. to close, Oct. 26-30

Where: Blue Zoo at the NorthTown Mall, 4750 N. Division St., Spokane

What: Blue Zoo is offering trick-or-treating and crafts each day this upcoming week. MORE INFO

