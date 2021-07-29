Camp Taps: Spokane couple renovates trailer into mobile taproom

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Have you ever seen a trailer with beer on tap? You’ll find one on Monroe Street.

Camp Taps is a vintage trailer that was refurbished into a neighborhood tap room. After months of work, it’s open for business.

In early 2020, Camp Taps owners Blaise and Laurie Ann were in the process of pursuing their dream to open a neighborhood tap room, and then COVID hit. They both lost their day jobs and the cruel reality of the pandemic forced them to get creative and adjust their plan.

When a friend offered to sell them a vintage trailer, they realized that instead of dumping the dream, they just needed to downsize it a bit — 63.7 square feet, to be exact.

After several failed attempts at negotiating, drawing up plans and submitting the beer trailer idea to the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (WSLCB), they finally got the go ahead in early 2021 and dove head first into rehabbing this 1969 vintage Aladdin Trailer.

Along with the crazy creative dance of working with the liquor board, the trailer rehab has had it’s own set of challenges.

They worked through the freezing winter months, the relentless wind and rain storms of early spring, and the blistering heat at the start of this summer.

After putting in blood, sweat and tears, the dream and vision is now a reality.

The Camp Taps mission is to be a vital part of North Monroe’s business community, promoting inclusion, diversity and growth for the betterment of residents and visitors. So sit down, chill out, and experience a unique, fun and creative space while enjoying amazing local craft beers at Camp Taps! They are open from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 3 to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

If you would like to see more of Camp Taps rehab, you can follow them on Instagram @camptapsspokane.

