Local company produces tool for police responding to diabetic emergencies

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s a new tool for first responders who may find people in distress from low blood sugar.

Police officers will now carry shots of glucose.

You may have heard about on Glucose Revival on Made in the Northwest. Their new product could help save even more lives.

“Traditionally they’re first on scene in many instances, and the help that a diabetic needs for low blood sugar… the quicker, the better,” said Kris Maynard, founder of Glucose Revival.

About 10% of the U.S. population has diabetes, and many don’t even know it. Low blood sugar is a serious problem and can lead to death.

