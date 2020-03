Local company encourages social distancing with special T-shirts

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local clothing company created a special shirt to encourage the community to practice social distancing. Absolute Apparel is based in Spokane. The store specializes in locally made graphic T-shirts. Absolute Apparel is selling the shirt on the company’s website for $26.

