Local college student makes a name for herself with ‘Camryn’s Cute Creations’

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PC: Camryn Breneman

PC: Camryn Breneman

PC: Camryn Breneman

PC: Camryn Breneman

PC: Camryn Breneman



PC: Camryn Breneman

PC: Camryn Breneman













SPOKANE, Wash. — A local college student is making a name for herself in Spokane, and it all started by hyping up people’s dogs.

By day, Camryn Breneman attends Whitworth University, where she’s majoring in graphic design. Every other minute not spent in class, Breneman says is spent building her business: Camryn’s Cute Creations.

Breneman says it all started when she began making cartoon portraits of people’s pups. When that took off, the talented designer expanded her list of sales items to include scarves, hats, and other items she’d made herself.

“I’ve been sewing since I was a kid,” Breneman laughed.

That was two years ago. She’s now 22 and has managed to make hundreds of sales on Etsy alone.

When Camryn isn’t doing school work- or frantically knitting in the back of her friends’ cars on the way to an event- she’s busy selling her items at local farmers markets.

In fact, this is her last weekend with a booth up at Green Bluff, selling everything from crochet pumpkins and scarves, to fashionable hair ties.

You can catch a glimpse of her fall collection below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGkzm0fhuR9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

READ: Wonder Building extends famers market for fall-winter season

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.