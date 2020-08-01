Local college stars link up in NBA bubble; Idaho’s Tatum and Gonzaga’s Hachimura

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

ORLANDO, Fla. – Landon Tatum always finds a basketball gym, and opportunity finds him. He was playing pick up in Washington D.C., where his fianceé was earning her law degree when someone would connect him with the NBA’s Washington Wizards.

He’s worked his way up in the organization, and is now the manager of player development. He helps coach former Gonzaga Bulldog and first-round draft pick Rui Hachimura, and basketball has taken him to the most interesting stop on his journey yet.

The NBA bubble in Orlando is a restrictive lifestyle, but it’s working when it comes to restarting the NBA season during a global pandemic without spreading the coronavirus. The league has reported zero COVID-19 cases inside the bubble since they started.

Tatum talks about his journey, the unique lifestyle inside the bubble, and his confidence in how likely the NBA will crown a Finals champion in 2020.

