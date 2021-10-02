Local coffee chain to open eleventh shop in Spokane Valley and release new energy drink

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — If you’re looking for another place to get a cup of coffee, Wake Up Call Coffee will be opening its eleventh location in Spokane Valley this week as well as a new in-house energy drink.

The local coffee chain said it will be opening its new location at 3015 N. Pines near the intersection of Pines Rd. and Mirabeau Parkway.

“Since our coffee adventure began in 2004, we have loved every minute of serving our community,” said Christopher Arkoosh, President and CEO of the Wake Up Call Coffee. “We are thrilled to continue to expand our vision and share our world-class coffee with the Pacific Northwest. Our commitment remains strong — to community, to camaraderie, and to excellent coffee!”

The company said the new location will follow the same design trends of recent shops. It will include rustic wood, dark metal accents, stainless steel countertops and leather seating.

The lobby and drive-thru will open on Wednesday, Oct. 6, but its grand opening will be on Thursday, Oct. 28. The company said the grand opening will have a number of Wake Up Call vendors and promotional giveaways. It is open to the public.

This will be the second shop on Pines Rd. The other one is between Mission and Broadway.

The company said the opening is an important step toward their continued growth in the community. The 17-year old-company added it has plans to expand their corporate office into downtown

Spokane in November.

Also, if you need an extra boost of energy, the company will be releasing an in-house energy drink called the “Mad Hatter.” The company said it contains 11 percent less sugar and 9 percent fewer calories than its closest competitor. Made with only 13 ingredients, the drink has no artificial colors or dyes and is completely clear.

The company said the drink’s natural attributes provide “cleaner ingredients for energy drink enthusiasts in the Spokane community.”

“Our patrons have always loved our energy drink recipes. We’re thrilled to now offer them a healthier option with the Mad Hatter,” Arkoosh said.

