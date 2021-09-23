Local cidery and winery opens tap house in north Spokane

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — People living in north Spokane now have a new watering hole.

Inland Cider Mill has opened a taphouse on Francis and will hold its grand opening in October.

Manager Rachel Davis said Inland Cider Mill first started as a winery with their first location in a warehouse on Green Bluff.

The October 7 grand opening will have raffles, games, and of course, cider.

Davis said their flagship products include peach and blackberry ciders. There are eight ciders on tap, as well as wine, but no food.

Davis said the apples that make their cider come from Seimers Farm in Green Bluff, and their grapes come from Walla Walla and Tri-Cities.

Here is the tap house’s hours of operation:

Wednesdays – Thursdays from 3 to 9 p.m.

Friday – Saturdays from 3 to 11 p.m.

Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.

Inland Cider Mill’s ciders can be found at the North Foothills Yoke’s Fresh Market. Their strawberry rhubarb cider can only be found in Green Bluff.

The tap house is located at 1020 W. Francis Ave.

You can find their menu here.

