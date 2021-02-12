Local charity raises $10,000 for kids in need through food competition

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Wishing Star Foundation is getting creative to help local kids in need. This year, the organization teamed up with Brothers Flooring and other local companies for a first-ever annual food challenge.

The goal? To see who could eat the hottest chip… without any water.

Roughly $10,000 was raised for Wishing Star Foundation.

“Ultimately we thank the local community for rallying through these tough times to look beyond ourselves and to donate selflessly which restores hope and gives smiles and joy to the kids right here in our very own community,” Brothers Flooring said in a post to Facebook.

