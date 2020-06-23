Local cannabis industry sees increase in sales during COVID-19 pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. — This shutdown has been hard for local businesses. Some still haven’t been able to recover.

While it’s been a struggle for so many of us, there’s one industry that’s actually been thriving during this pandemic.

“I thought a lot of people would stay home at least in the beginning, but people were wanting to stock up and get as much as they could it seemed like,” said Gwen Watson, Budtender at Lucky Leaf.

“Being one of the only stores open during this whole thing and then being open as late as we are, it allowed people who didn’t have anything to do that were getting their unemployment money somewhere to spend it,” said Jeremy Paulson, Manager at Lucky Leaf.

People are spending so much money, Lucky Leaf recently made more than $30,000 in sales in just one day.

“It was a shock to say the least,” said Paulson.

The trend is happening statewide. A report released by the Washington State Economic and Revenue Forecast Council shows cannabis sales spiked by millions across the state just over the last few months, but why?

“Probably because they were stuck at home so they had nothing else to do,” said Watson.

However, it’s not just about spending money. Employees say in a time of extreme isolation, coming to the shop gave people an opportunity to socialize.

“Probably 40-60% of our customer base is a daily regular, so to be able to see them and be there for them this whole time has been a great experience,” Paulson said.

