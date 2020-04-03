Local cafe takes a break from business and gives back to the community

Nikki Torres by Nikki Torres

SPOKANE, Wash. — The French bakery, miFLAVOUR, in east Spokane is closing for a week. With stress surrounding COVID-19, they want to give their staff an opportunity to rest. Employees want to do something special with their days off.

While you may see the cafe’s locked doors and lights off, there is still action is happening back in the kitchen. The employees are taking it upon themselves to give back to the community.

It’s hard to beat something sweet. At miFLAVOUR, they’re loaded on all the goods like macrons, ice cream, and cakes.

“We always say, we’re in the business of making people happy,” said Ella Piskun, co-owner of miFLAVOUR. “There really is no bad day at a bakery, because as soon as the customer comes to pick up their cake of their dessert, you just see their smile on their face because no one is ever upset to receive a dessert and it just makes your day.”

The bakery is going to close Friday and re-open during Easter weekend to give their team a break during this stressful time. But their employees, the people you see up front and in the kitchen, still want to provide smiles around the community.

“They’re going to take a day to get together next week and they’re actually calling it a challah party. They’re going to bake a lot of challah bread,” said Maximus Piskun, co-owner of miFLAVOUR.

Challah bread is a traditional Jewish bread one of the pastry cooks at the bakery raves about.

“She is super passionate about bread. She always talks about when she bakes bread, the bread can feel her attitude that day and how hapy she is. She loves bread,” Maximus said.

Now, they’re sharing that happiness. They’ll deliver a loaf to anyone nominated who could use a little boost in spirit right now.

If you would like to nominate someone to receive a beautiful and tasty Challah bread, all you have to do is contact miFLAVOUR. You can Instagram message them HERE. Or you can email the baker at ella@miflavour.com or maximus@miflavour.com. It can be anyone in our local area.

