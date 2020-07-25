Local businesses work through new COVID-19 regulations

SPOKANE, Wash.– New rules handed down by Governor Jay Inslee Thursday restrict what people can do at some of the places they go to eat, drink and celebrate. Some business owners say the rollbacks are putting more strain on businesses that are already struggling to survive.

Drew Padrta, owner of Bridge Press Cellars, estimated that before COVID-19, his winery was hosting up to 10 events each week. The downtown Spokane business has become a destination to enjoy locally made wines and live music. That all changed during this pandemic.

Padrta explained that the business shuttered for a few months at the beginning of the pandemic. They were able to safely reopen with restrictions in May. Just as they gained momentum, the governor announced another big change, no more live music.

Then, on Thursday, Gov. Inslee said that starting July 30, Washington bars can only serve drinks outside. That rule extends to wineries, breweries and distilleries.

While Padrta understands the need for restrictions, he wishes things could be dealt with differently. He has thousands of square feet to space people out and thinks he could do so inside safely.

“I think it should be a case-by-case basis with some of these things,” Padrta said.

His venue has also been home to wedding receptions. He said those will all have to be cancelled or postponed over the next few months. The governor also said on Thursday that wedding receptions are banned for now, ceremonies can still happen with limited capacity.

“It’s worrisome,” Padrta said.

Several blocks down the street, Spokane’s newest venue is also navigating uncertainty. Pacific Pine Collective officially opened as an event venue this month. Owner Jimmy King brought his vision of renovating the former warehouse to life. Now it houses offices for JMK & Associates and includes an updated event area, complete with a caterer’s area, bridal suite and patio.

“I’ve always loved it. I’ve always wanted a warehouse to where we could do something neat with it,” King said.

That space is now a reality, but the people who enjoy it will have to wait to enjoy it due to COVID-19 restrictions. It’s not an easy time to start a business, but King is determined to take it one day at a time.

“The reality is, no one knows what’s the best solution and you’re not going to make everybody happy, so we’ll just get through this and get back to business,” King said.

Padrta has a similar sentiment. He’s been offering promotions and restricted hours to keep up with customers. The winery owner has also started on plans for a virtual concert series to help local musicians facing financial hardships.

