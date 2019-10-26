Local businesses collecting for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day strives to provide a safe, convenient and responsible option for disposing prescription drugs that are no longer needed. Participants will also be educated about potential medication abuse.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be on Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Below are some of local sites collecting prescription drugs:

East S.C.O.P.E. Office – 4904 N. Harvard Road #1, Otis Orchards, WA, 99027

CHAS Maple Medical Clinic (Collecting from 9 a.m.–1 p.m.) – 3919 N. Maple Street, Spokane, WA, 99205

Kalispel Tribal Police Department – 202 S. Industry Drive Suite D, Airway Heights, WA, 99001

Yoke’s Fresh Market – 12825 W. Sunset Highway, Airway Heights, WA, 99001

