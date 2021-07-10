Local business seeks to hire teenagers amid worker shortage

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s not a new idea, but certainly one that’s less and less talked about; hiring teenagers.

A nationwide hiring crisis has left businesses and restaurants struggling to stay open, and after one local business suffered similar hiring struggles they’re looking for young people to fill in the gaps.

The owner of North Hill on Garland Pub, David Hayes, calls the hiring process right now, brutal, and after hitting walls he did what many of us do, turn to Facebook with a solution.

“My first job was at Denny’s on Sprague, down here on Sprague at Fancher, and Scott, the general manager of that store was willing to take us on as kids, but we had criteria,” Hayes said.

Criteria for employment include a good GPA, and conversations about a balanced family life. They’re all a part of the unconventional job application.

“The entry point into me is, this is the plan and this is how I’m going to set you up for success,” Hayes said. “This is how we’re going to be successful together, so that you have a really good idea of what it’s like to work in the job. It may not be your career, but hey, this is the expectation of David of North Hill on Garland. These are the expectations for you as an employee.”

Jason Krauss, father to a 16-year-old, has been helping his daughter look for a job since summer started but they haven’t had any luck.

“It’s been really kind of a head scratching thing for us. We’re not sure why, a young lady like her with just a phenomenal level of dependency can’t seem to find work beyond babysitting or lawn-mowing,” Krauss said.

By offering teenagers \a chance, Hayes hopes other businesses see teenagers as a potential solution for a nationwide problem.

“It’s not to say we don’t need experienced people, we do but until those experienced people want to come back to work and are willing to come back to work and take that responsibility? I think we need to find another alternative source, and I think the kids are the path,” Hayes said.

Now Hayes says the teenagers will be working at the back-end of the pub, and will not be allowed to touch the alcohol or any knives. The minimum age he’s hiring is 15-years old. Interested applicants can pick up a job application at the Garland District location.

