Local business owner responds to news of extended COVID closures

Alex Crescenti by Alex Crescenti

Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced on Tuesday he’s extending the current COVID-19 restrictions through the New Year. The announcement comes the same day 692 more people tested positive for the virus in Spokane County. Restaurants and bars are closed for indoor service.

The Cascadia Public House has been open for about three and a half years. The owners say they’ve been able to manage through the latest restrictions, and whatever they have to do, they are going to make it happen. They plan to be here in Spokane for a long time.

The open sign is still lit up and the restaurant has switched over to take-out only for time being, but the owners of Cascadia are finding way to adapt during the now even longer restrictions. That includes installing an outdoor patio area so a few people can dine there.

“So it’s kind of a problem solver for the current situation, but I think it adds value to the space even after post pandemic stuff so that’s kind of went for our solution for that outdoor area,” said Co-owner Jordan Smith.

Smith says they’re just trying to stop the bleeding at this point. They’ve had to lay off a majority of their staff. They did get PPP loans and most of the grants they applied for. Governor Inslee announced another $50 million for Washington Businesses on Tuesday.

“I realize that this amount is not going to solve everyone’s problems associated with this pandemic, but I am grateful we’ve been able to do $50 million today so we can get that out the door,” said Inslee.

While there are slow days with the number of people calling for orders at Cascadia, Smith says any bit of relief they can get helps.

“Each day you might be in the red one day and the green one day so getting that extra little cushion helps you know that hey if we even just stay steady those red days should be covered with the little grant money you know. Not every place is in the same situation as us of course, but it would help us a lot,” said Smith.

After the governor announced the $50 million, Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs said it’s not close to enough. He said much more is needed to get local businesses back on their feet. He called on members of congress in Washington to pass the new relief bill–for more than $9 billion.

