Local business owner gets $10,000 to continue helping kids, you can choose the next winner

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash.– What would you do with an extra $10,000? That’s the question Fresh Soul owner Michael Brown is figuring out.

“It was just mindboggling, but it was beautiful to see that,” Brown said when he received a surprise $10,000 tip from Numerica Credit Union.

The Numerica team stopped in for lunch, and they left with full stomachs and full hearts to be able to give back to an organization that gives so much to kids.

“When they gave it to me, it just showed me that people do care, and Numerica really cares about what we’re doing here in the community,” Brown added.

Numerica Credit Union gave Brown that much so he could continue to help the Spokane community. One of Brown’s missions is to give kids job training for their futures. He hires and mentors young people, giving them hope for their careers.

He said the extra money will allow him to hire more young people and let them work longer hours. As the minimum wage increases, he doesn’t want finances to be a barrier to help them succeed.

“That’s going to help us to continue to pay these kids without having to send some of them home early like other jobs may have to do,” Brown added. “That’s going to help offset the costs of the wages for those kids.”

The restaurant has only been in Spokane for three years and has already made an impression for giving back. Fresh Soul is part of the Spokane Eastside Reunion Association which Brown also leads. The restaurant hires teenagers between 14 and 18 to give them hands-on job experience in customer service. Numerica has been a part of Fresh Soul’s story from the beginning.

“Way back, when he first came to us, we were the very first funder to say we’re in,” said Amanda Swan, the Assistant Vice President of Community Development and Impact for Numerica Credit Union. “We gave them $20,000 at that time, and we have stayed in partnership with Fresh Soul and Michael Brown since then.”

Numerica isn’t done giving yet. The credit union wants your help to find more local nonprofits that are doing amazing things. This holiday season, they launched the first ever “Gift Where You Live” program to support nonprofits. They received nearly 5,000 nominations and have narrowed it down to the top two nominees in each region they serve: Spokane, North Idaho, Tri-Cities and Wenatchee. In total, they’re giving out $40,000 this Christmas through the program.

Voting opens on Monday Dec. 20 and runs through Dec. 27 for you to decide what other nonprofits deserve to win $10,000.

You can vote for your favorite nonprofits on Numerica’s Facebook page HERE.

