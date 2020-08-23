Local bridal shop giving away free dresses to frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local bridal shop is giving back to those on the front lines during these difficult times.

Believe Bride is teaming up with Brides Across America to provide free wedding gowns for military, first responder, and health care brides on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe in supporting our community and those who have given so much to all of us,” the bridal shop said in a post to Instagram.

Before registering, you’ll want to make sure you’re eligible to receive a dress. You can view the requirements here. After that, you’ll pay a $50 registration fee that will go toward costs to help keep the event running.

Once you’re registered, you’ll receive a confirmation number and will be able to book a shopping appointment.

According to Believe Bride, the shopping event will be held on September 15.

If you or someone you know is interested, CLICK HERE.

