Local brewery donating sales to those affected by Browne’s Addition fire

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. –River City Brewing will donate 100 percent of its Thursday sales to those displaced by the Browne’s Addition apartment fire.

The brewery said on Instagram they will be donating all sales and tips from the taproom.

“We know a lot of people lost everything, so come on in and help us help them!” they said on Instagram.

They will also have a station set up for donations of any kind. People can give gift cards, clothing and whatever they can afford to give.

“Let’s show these people how awesome our community is!” they said in the post.

They encouraged people to go to the linktree and find the GoFundMe accounts set up for the victims.

The apartment fire killed two people and is being investigated as possible arson.

