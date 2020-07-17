Local artists paint Spokane basketball courts in honor of Hoopfest

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hoopfest may be off this year, but the community courts are getting some love.

Local artists are making over a court in Peaceful Valley, as well as courts in Chief Garry and Thornton Murphy parks.

It’s a partnership with Spokane Arts to turn the courts into works of art.

READ: Hoopfest 2020 canceled over COVID-19 concerns

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.