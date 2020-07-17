Local artists paint Spokane basketball courts in honor of Hoopfest
SPOKANE, Wash. — Hoopfest may be off this year, but the community courts are getting some love.
Local artists are making over a court in Peaceful Valley, as well as courts in Chief Garry and Thornton Murphy parks.
It’s a partnership with Spokane Arts to turn the courts into works of art.
