Local artist decorates Avenue West Gallery with new mural

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s a new mural gracing Spokane’s streets.

You’ll find local artist Aaron Smith’s work on Smith Avenue on the side of the Avenue West Gallery on West Boone Ave, near Monroe.

All the artists belonging to the co-op gallery decided on the theme: A kayak plunging through a river.

A grant from Spokane Arts helped pay for the paint.

