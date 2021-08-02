Local agencies get $7 million to provide housing, healthcare to at-risk people

by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Frontier Behavioral Health, Catholic Charities and Pioneer Human Services have been awarded $6.8 million in federal funds to provide housing and healthcare for at-risk adults.

These funds were awarded by a Federal District Court judge as part of the Trueblood v. Department of Social and Health Services settlement. The lawsuit challenged unconstitutional delays in rehabilitative services for people in jail.

Now, the state is doling out funding to help local agencies get people back on their feet.

Frontier Behavioral Health will make sure tenants meet the requirements to stay at supportive housing that will be funded by this money. Catholic Charities and Pioneer will handle the space, staffing and case management.

“We are so grateful to be a part of this grant and to have the opportunity to provide permanent supportive housing services for at-risk adults,” said Pioneer CEO, Karen Lee. “Partnering with Frontier Behavioral Health and Catholic Charities Eastern Washington, we will work together to assess each resident’s individual needs and ensure they get the support they need to guide them along the path toward living healthy and productive lives.”

Pioneer will provide 10 single-room-occupancy or family-sized rooms with an onsite case manager to help residents get treatment. Catholic Charities will provide 24 studio and single-bedroom units near Spokane Falls Community College, also with case management.

“This housing will provide more than just a place to live for its residents. Through our partnership with Frontier Behavioral Health we will provide a supportive, safe environment for residents to transform their lives,” said Jonathan Mallahan, VP of housing at Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington.

