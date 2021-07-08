Load of cup lids spills on I-90 near Thor interchange

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers on I-90 are urged to watch out for a load of cup lids that spilled near the Freya/Thor interchange.

Washington State Department of Transportation is on-scene right now blocking the leftmost lane and redirecting traffic while they clean the mess.

A heads up to travelers on westbound I-90 in Spokane near the Freya/Thor interchange that a load of cup lids spilled onto I-90. Incident Response team is currently blocking the left lane to clean up the mess. Please use caution through the area. pic.twitter.com/LrkUhu8Az1 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 8, 2021

People are encouraged to drive cautiously through the area.

