Load of cup lids spills on I-90 near Thor interchange
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers on I-90 are urged to watch out for a load of cup lids that spilled near the Freya/Thor interchange.
Washington State Department of Transportation is on-scene right now blocking the leftmost lane and redirecting traffic while they clean the mess.
People are encouraged to drive cautiously through the area.
