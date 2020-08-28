Lloyd Finley

Site staff by Site staff

Lloyd Finley was born in Newport, WA on October 7, 1963 to Susan and Joseph (Sonny) Finley. He passed away peacefully August 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by family and friends, but not before fishing in the Pend Oreille River a few days before on the Kalispel Reservation.

He is survived by his children, Jared, Nolan, and Miles, Finley; sisters Joann Carpenter, Laurie Andrews, Shirley Black Bear and Charlene Castillo; brothers Floyd, Roy and Sonny Finley. Grandchildren, Talieyah Tonasket, Maeci Finley, Aniyah Oldham and Liam Cunningham. Also, numerous loved nieces and nephews.

Lloyd loved to go fishing, hunting, antler carving, painting, trapping, hiking (when he was able), and watching the SeaHawks. Playing Texas Hold’em was another of his favorite past times. He mentored many of the Kalispel Reservations young men in hunting and dressing big game animals that they had gotten. Always willing to show how to track animals if needed. Lloyd also provided meat to community families who weren’t able to get game of their own.

In high school, Lloyd excelled at boxing and at football. After high school, Lloyd was employed by Kalispel Metal Products building docks. He would travel to different lakes installing them. Later he was employed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs as a Wildland Firefighter. He also served on the Kalispel Tribal Council for several terms. His last employment was being a Buffalo Manager for the Kalispel Agricultural Enterprise.

Lloyd became paralyzed in 2015 but that didn’t stop him from doing the things he loved to do, just in a different way.

Lloyd was preceded in death by twin sons, Norman and Narcisse, both his parents, sister Gloria Whitworth and brother, Leroy Finley.

Lloyd will be missed greatly but knowing that he is healthy now and able to see his loved ones is of great comfort. Lloyd’s Rosary was held Tuesday, August 18th and Burial Service on August 19th at the Camas Wellness Center on the Kalispel Indian Reservation.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com<https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fshermancampbell.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7C%7Cd4131e3248764d85719a08d849d1a3d4%7C1498ef60739d4b49b522328e7dc2f089%7C0%7C0%7C637340512048769006&sdata=8%2FLTepOl5VqbO%2FI3Y2%2FeJz8XvCjk%2BU8%2FKjx2u5GXLKc%3D&reserved=0>.