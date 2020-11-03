Live updates: Election Day 2020

Folks wait outside the Mountain View Bible Church, one of Post Fall's polling precincts.

It’s Election Day and voters are showing out in record numbers in both Washington and North Idaho.

Washingtonians have until 8 p.m. to return their ballot, either by mail or by ballot drop box, and Idaho polls close at the same time.

Live updates from across the Inland Northwest can be found below:

4:44 p.m.

Rain is falling in North Idaho and a long line of voters are still waiting through it.

4:00 p.m.

As of 4 p.m, the Spokane Arena has seen 1,610 people. There are four ho7urs left for people to visit the Spokane Arena or Centerplace Regional Event Center to register or get a replacement ballot.

3:50 p.m.

Some shops in downtown Spokane have boarded up their windows in anticipation of potential protests and riots. Spokane Police said they have not received any credible threats, but are preparing should any problems arise.

Lush in downtown Spokane has boarded up. I spoke to Spokane Police a few minutes ago. Sgt. Terry Preuninger said they have not received any threats that is causing concern. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/T9u7J8SIwX — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) November 3, 2020

3:05 p.m.

Auditor Vicky Dalton wants to remind voters that the Arena is not a polling location. She said many people have showed up wanting the “authentic voting experience” but Washington is a vote-by-mail state. The arena is available to those looking to register or who need last minute issues fixed.

Dalton said she expects about 3,000 people to utilize the elections office at the arena.

Here’s a look at the line outside. @SpoCoElections wants to remind people that you should only be coming here to either register to #vote, get a replacement ballot or new security envelopes. You should not be voting here if you don’t need to. #4NewsNow #ElectionDay2020 pic.twitter.com/klyXAK1ojy — Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) November 3, 2020

1:45 p.m.

Republican sample ballots are being passed out at the Post Falls Library polling precinct. Employees said it is completely legal to do so as long as it is happening at least 100 feet away from the polling location.

HAPPENING NOW: Kootenai County voters, have you see this? Republican sample ballots are being passed out just across from the polling location at the Post Falls Library. I checked with employees who tell me it’s legal to do so, as long as they are 100 feet away. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/wWibFqq6qd — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) November 3, 2020

1:00 p.m.

The Spokane County Elections Office has taken over the arena for Election Day. People are lining up to register to vote and get other last minute issues fixed.