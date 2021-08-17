LIVE UPDATES: Brush fire forces evacuations near Cheney

Brush fire near Cheney 8-16-21

CHENEY, Wash.– On Monday afternoon a brush fire sparked near Cheney.

The fire forced Level 3 evacuations Monday afternoon for those living on or near Scottie Dog Lane, Pine Meadow Lane and Hanson Pond Lane.

What you need to know:

Level 3 evacuations for those living on or near Scottie Dog Lane, Pine Meadow Lane and Hanson Pond Lane.

Level 2 evacuations for those that live south of Paradise Road and between the railroad tracks and State Route 195

DNR says several structures are burning

Scroll down for updates.

6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

Spokane County Fire District 3 Captain Mike Moravec says 80 buildings are under Level 3 evacuation order. Moravec says it started as a structure fire.

4:54 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

Washington State Department of Natural Resources says the fire has grown to 300 acres. DNR says several structures are burning but it was not clear if they were homes or outbuildings.

4: 38 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16. 2021

Spokane Regional Emergency Communications Center says Level 2 evacuations are in place for those that live south of Paradise Road and between the railroad tracks and State Route 195. Level 2 means be set to leave at a moment’s notice.

4:08 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

Spokane Regional Emergency Communications Center says Level 3 evacuations for those living on or near Scottie Dog Lane, Pine Meadow Lane and Hanson Pond Lane.

RELATED: Brush fire forces Level 3 evacuations for some living east of Cheney

This is a developing story. Stay with 4 News Now for updates.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.