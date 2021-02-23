Live on the Palouse? Be prepared for thunder snow this afternoon

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — People living on the Palouse are in for an exciting afternoon.

4 News Now Chief Meteorologist Kris Crocker said a very spring-like weather pattern is moving over the region, bringing showers with isolated, weak thunderstorms. These are moving through the Spokane area and Washington Palouse, producing short but intense snow showers, grapul and thunder snow!

Within a 30 minute span, the region has picked up 20 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, with a cell tower near Colfax being the biggest producer of thunder snow.

