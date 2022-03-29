Live Nation to host annual job fair for Gorge and White River Amphitheatre positions

by Will Wixey

QUINCY, Wash. — Live Nation is hosting its annual job fair for those wanting to work at the Gorge or White River Amphitheater this summer!

They’re hiring ushers, ticket takers, cashiers, guest services, and other positions.

The job fair takes place on April 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and April 7 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

For more information, email JessicaAlcaraz@livenation.com.

