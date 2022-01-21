Live in Washington? Here’s how to get free COVID tests sent straight to your home

by Olivia Roberts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health has launched a portal that allows COVID tests to ship directly to households across Washington.

People who live in the state will be able to visit the website to order rapid-antigen COVID tests online for free.

Residents will be asked to fill out their name, phone number and address, and a box of up to five COVID tests will arrive in one to two weeks.

The Department of Health said supply will be limited at first, but it will restock as supply into the state increases.

If supplies do run out, people can still get COVID tests through any of the following options:

The state’s “Say Yes! COVID Home Test” program is an expansion of the ongoing partnership with CareEvolution and Amazon, a successful pilot program through NIH that delivered 800,000 tests in parts of Eastern Washington.

DOH reached out to expand the partnership across the state to offer tests to all Washingtonians.

Anyone who receives a positive test result from an at-home test can report the result to the state’s COVID hotline at 1-800-525-0127. It is available Monday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Tuesday to Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

