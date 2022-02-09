Live in Washington? Here’s how to get a free COVID test sent to you

OLYMPIA, Wash.– The Washington State Department of Health re-opened its online portal for ordering free COVID-19 tests.

People who live in Washington can head to its website and order rapid-antigen COVID tests at no cost to them.

This is the third time the state has opened the portal. There are only a limited number of tests available and the portal will close when they’re all gone. This time, 1.45 million tests will be available, serving 290,000 households.

The first time the state opened the portal it had 1.4 million tests available for order. Within eight hours, all the tests were claimed. In round two, 130,000 households were served.

> You can order your at-home test kit here

People who aren’t able to get a test through the state’s program can get them other ways.

Here’s how:

Anyone who receives a positive test result from an at-home test can report the result to the state’s COVID hotline at 1-800-525-0127. It is available Monday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Tuesday to Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

RELATED: Buyers beware: How to spot a fake at-home test online

PREVIOUS: Live in Washington? Here’s how to get free COVID tests sent straight to your home

heath

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.