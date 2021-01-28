Little signs executive order to ensure transparency in vaccine rollout plan, get shots into arms faster

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little announced Thursday he is signing a new executive order to ensure transparency about Idaho’s vaccine rollout plan.

The order also requires any vaccine providers to use their allocation within seven days of receiving it.

“We owe it to Idahoans to get shots into the arms of people who want it within seven days of doses coming into Idaho,” Little said.

The executive order will require health districts to regularly report the number of doses allocated, shots given and how many doses they have in inventory to ensure vaccines are getting out in a timely fashion.

Those numbers will soon be available through an online dashboard listed on the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s website.

As of Thursday, 108,364 doses have been administered in Idaho, with 19,024 people receiving both doses. The state has prioritized vaccinating frontline healthcare workers, those in long-term care facilities, first responders and teachers.

Members of the public who are over the age of 65 will be eligible to begin booking vaccine appointments on February 1. Little said there are more than 260,000 Idahoans who will become eligible that day, but at this time, there is still a big gap between supply and demand. So despite being eligible, some people will have to wait.

Little said Idaho is currently receiving around 24,000 doses from the federal government each week, and noted that his team is pressing the Biden administration to ensure more vaccine gets to Idaho as the supply chain can be ramped up.

Earlier this week, Biden announced the federal government was buying an additional 100 million doses and would ramp up efforts to provide more vaccines to state and local governments over the next three weeks.

