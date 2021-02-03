Little orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of National Guard pilots killed in crash

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 2019 CNN The American flag.

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of three Idaho Army National Guard pilots killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday night.

Little issued the following statement Wednesday morning:

“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of three brave and talented pilots killed during service to our state and nation. Their tragic deaths leave an emptiness in the lives of their families and loved ones, the entire National Guard community, and all of us. Our women and men in the Idaho National Guard bravely take on the inherent dangers of their work to serve the people of Idaho and the United States whenever called upon. As Idahoans, let’s quiet ourselves and reflect on their courage and sacrifice. Please join me in prayer for the heroes we lost and seek to comfort all the lives they touched.”

Col. Christopher Burt, an aviation officer, said the helicopter was last contacted at 7:45 p.m. while it was on a routine training flight. The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes later.

Search and rescue crews found the wreckage about 12:15 Wednesday morning south of Lucky Peak. The names of the pilots killed in the crash were not immediately released to give officials time to notify their family members.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

RELATED: 3 Idaho National Guard Members killed in helicopter crash

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.