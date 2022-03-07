Little Noodle earns $2K in to fix doors shattered during robbery

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Little Noodle restaurant is recovering after getting robbed Friday night thanks to a little help from the local community.

Thieves broke into Little Noodle when it was featured for Restaurant Week. They got away with the store’s money till, safe, iPad, and checkbooks. They also broke its glass front doors.

Soon after, a GoFundMe was made by Little Noodle’s owner to help replace the front doors to the restaurant. Little Noodle also stayed open through the weekend despite the recent robbery.

“We have had several messages from our loyal friends and customers asking if there is a way to help us so here it is,” owner Kat Warnock said. “We will be open this weekend and will not let this thief hold us back or break us down!”

Just one day after starting the fundraiser, Little Noodle raised $2,000! It reached the fundraiser’s goal in just 33 donations.

You can view the GoFundMe campaign here.

