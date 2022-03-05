Little Noodle asks for help, starts GoFundMe after recent break-in

by Will Wixey







SPOKANE, Wash. — Little Noodle is asking the public for help finding who broke into the restaurant Friday night.

According to Little Noodle’s owner Kadra Rose Evans, the store was robbed between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., and a safe box, large white money till, iPad, checkbooks, and more were stolen.

Neighbors of the business are working with Spokane Police and are reviewing camera footage. The robbery comes after Little Noodle had a record day in sales following Restaurant Week.

Anyone with cameras near the Garland area or with any information related to the break-in should contact Spokane Police.

Little Noodle currently has a GoFundMe to help replace the shattered doors, which you can find here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.