Little Noodle: Asian-inspired restaurant in the Garland District featured in The Great Dine Out

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Little Noodle just opened in the Garland District this past October.

After closing about a month later due to new COVID restrictions, the restaurant did take-out only throughout the winter months.

This morning we’re live at Little Noodle – an Asian-inspired restaurant in the Garland District. 🍜 Be sure to check them out in The Great Dine Out this week! 🍽 We’ll give you a preview on Good Morning Northwest! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/u4KRfOx1o3 — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) March 16, 2021

Being a part of the Great Dine Out, Little Noodle is hoping to bounce back with some new exposure and new customers coming in to try the Asian cuisine they have to offer.

According to the website, Little Noodle is the place where great cooking and fantastic vibes meet.

The food is nutritious, delicious and affordable, and they welcome diners young and old.

Some items featured as favorites in the Inlander include The Pho’ritto, Pho’-Kit for 4 and Japanese Cold Soba.

