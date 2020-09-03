Little extends Stage 4 for another two weeks

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little announced the state will remain in Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds plan for another two weeks.

Little said the overall number of hospitalizations across the state remains too high.

This is the seventh time Little has extended stage 4. The Gem State moved out of stage 3 on June 11.

In stage 4, Idahoans can gather in groups of 40 or more, can resume non-essential travel and visit congregate facilities like senior-living homes and jails.

Nightclubs can also operate with diminished standing-room occupancy and large venues, like sporting venues, can operate with limited physical distancing protocols.

Additionally, employers can resume unrestricted staffing in worksites.