Little discusses fentanyl crackdown with N. Idaho law enforcement

by Will Wixey

Darin Oswald

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little was in Coeur d’Alene Monday to discuss new ways to combat the import of fentanyl and increase police funding.

Gov. Little held a roundtable with members of North Idaho law enforcement for “Operation Esto Perpetua.” The Idaho legislature approved $250,000 to implement Operation Esto Perpetua, which will increase the presence and funding for Idaho State Police for fentanyl-related and other high-profile narcotics crimes.

“Meth and fentanyl are the most serious and growing drug threats in Idaho, and there is a direct tie to the loose border with Mexico,” Little said. “Recognizing there is much more we can do to make Idaho’s communities safer, I asked law enforcement, lawmakers, cities, counties, tribes, families, and the public to come together in a new way with one goal – to meaningfully reduce the flow of fentanyl and meth the State of Idaho.”

As part of his “Leading Idaho” plan, Little also plans to increase the number of state police troopers. A new Idaho State Police district facility is coming to Idaho Falls, along with a new forensics lab to ensure fair and impartial scientific analysis for the criminal justice system.

“I am proud Idaho is a state that openly appreciates and supports law enforcement. Our law enforcement in Idaho care deeply about maintaining strong relationships with the communities they serve, and it is important for us to also make sure they are equipped with what they need to do their jobs effectively,” Little said.

Overall, the ISP will receive a 20-percent increase across all funds, and 15-percent on general funds.

