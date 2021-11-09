Listening sessions give families opportunity to discuss racial equity in Spokane schools

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of parent volunteers is hoping to elevate the voices of students and families of color in Spokane schools.

Just over a year ago, Spokane Public Schools passed an equity resolution in an effort to recognize challenges among the community.

Stand for Children Washington, a non-profit education advocacy organization, is now holding listening sessions to allow families an opportunity to share their input on issues related to racial equity.

Volunteers say the biggest concern they’re hearing from these sessions is a lack of cultural representation.

“To hear those stories and experiences, and to learn from those, and go out and make the changes necessary that all students within SPS are getting an equitable, and beautiful educational experience,” said volunteer Erin Lipsker.

The online listening sessions happen on the second Monday of every month.

