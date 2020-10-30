LIST: Where to see Halloween lights throughout Eastern Washington

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Halloween is surely going to be a bit different this year, but if you are looking to have some COVID-safe fun, you are in luck!

Several families across Eastern Washington have decorated their homes with lights, so you can get into the spooky spirit from the comfort of your car.

Find the list below:

Queen of Halloween – 1722 S Bettman Rd, Spokane Valley

The King Family Haunted House – 15604 N Freya, Mead

Fear in the Headlights – 5978 WA-291, Nine Mile Falls

Haunting on Greenwood – 5218 N Greenwood Blvd, Spokane

HMS Nemesis Runs Aground – Cheney Field of Screams – 2217 Marigold Circle, Cheney

Haunted House in the gym of Spokane Community College – 1810 N Greene St, Spokane

Haunted Hallow Cemetery – 3519 E 20th Ave, Spokane

Will and Angel’s Halloween Display – 3002 S University Rd, Spokane Valley

Unit 55 – 225 N Ella Rd, Spokane Valley

Bemis Home – 1318 S Bernard St, Spokane

1905 W Pacific Ave, Spokane

3512 W Longfellow Ave, Spokane

3517 W Longfellow Ave, Spokane

2224 W Rockwell Ave, Spokane

3525 W 2nd Ave, Spokane

514 W 19th Ave, Spokane

11516 E 19th Ave, Spokane

3201 E 24th Ave, Spokane

10922 E 47th Ave, Spokane

15111 E 12th Ave, Spokane

2112 S Manito Blvd, Spokane

1215 N Nettleton St, Spokane

14th and Ferris Court – 407 E 14th Ave

The Haunted House, 214 N Main St, Springdale

The Hillbilly Haunted House – 34727 N Milan Elk Rd, Chattaroy

Haunted Palouse – Whitman and Main Streets, Palouse

Colfax St. Ignatius Haunted Hospital – 1009 S Mill St, Colfax

RELATED: How to celebrate Halloween safely and limit the spread of COVID-19

READ: Local COVID-safe Halloween events your whole family can enjoy

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.