LIST: Where to see Halloween lights throughout Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — Halloween is surely going to be a bit different this year, but if you are looking to have some COVID-safe fun, you are in luck!
Several families across Eastern Washington have decorated their homes with lights, so you can get into the spooky spirit from the comfort of your car.
Find the list below:
- Queen of Halloween – 1722 S Bettman Rd, Spokane Valley
- The King Family Haunted House – 15604 N Freya, Mead
- Fear in the Headlights – 5978 WA-291, Nine Mile Falls
- Haunting on Greenwood – 5218 N Greenwood Blvd, Spokane
- HMS Nemesis Runs Aground – Cheney Field of Screams – 2217 Marigold Circle, Cheney
- Haunted House in the gym of Spokane Community College – 1810 N Greene St, Spokane
- Haunted Hallow Cemetery – 3519 E 20th Ave, Spokane
- Will and Angel’s Halloween Display – 3002 S University Rd, Spokane Valley
- Unit 55 – 225 N Ella Rd, Spokane Valley
- Bemis Home – 1318 S Bernard St, Spokane
- 1905 W Pacific Ave, Spokane
- 3512 W Longfellow Ave, Spokane
- 3517 W Longfellow Ave, Spokane
- 2224 W Rockwell Ave, Spokane
- 3525 W 2nd Ave, Spokane
- 514 W 19th Ave, Spokane
- 11516 E 19th Ave, Spokane
- 3201 E 24th Ave, Spokane
- 10922 E 47th Ave, Spokane
- 15111 E 12th Ave, Spokane
- 2112 S Manito Blvd, Spokane
- 1215 N Nettleton St, Spokane
- 14th and Ferris Court – 407 E 14th Ave
- The Haunted House, 214 N Main St, Springdale
- The Hillbilly Haunted House – 34727 N Milan Elk Rd, Chattaroy
- Haunted Palouse – Whitman and Main Streets, Palouse
- Colfax St. Ignatius Haunted Hospital – 1009 S Mill St, Colfax
