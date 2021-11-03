LIST: Where to order a pre-made Thanksgiving dinner

by Erin Robinson

Hosting Thanksgiving is no easy feat. If you are dreading spending hours over the stove, then you may consider ordering your holiday meals.

If that sounds like a good plan, then take a look at your options below:

Take Out

Beacon Hill catering – Enjoy a meal for four including slow-roasted turkey breast, Herb de Provence gravy, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and creamy green bean and leek casserole. If you live within 10 miles of Beacon Hill, they will deliver it to your house for free the day before Thanksgiving.

Order here.

Clinkerdagger – Take home sliced turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, lemon-scented green beans and carrots, apple and sage sausage stuffing, cranberry compote and pumpkin pie. Meals feed four to six people and cost $150.

Call 509-328-5965 by November 19 to order.

Grain Shed – Maybe you are considering making your turkey and stuffing, but want a bit of help with the sides. You can order your rolls, bread, pies and cranberry sauce from the Grain Shed.

Order here before Nov. 21.

Outlaw Kitchen and Catering – Pre-ordered meals include rolls, turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, green beans and cornbread stuffing. Add on a pie for an extra $20. Meals will feed between four and six people for $119.95.

Call 509-868-0260 (North) or 509-290-6573 (Valley) to place your order.

Longhorn Barbecue – The turkey dinner take-out special includes three pounds of turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, rolls and butter. Turkey and sides are also available a la carte.

Pre-order by calling 509-924-9600.

Shawn O’Donnell’s – Thanksgiving meals cost $100 and will feed five to six people. They include herb-roasted turkey, sausage dressing, Irish colcannon potatoes, salted caramel yams, market vegetables, cranberry sauce, gravy and soda bread. Add on a pumpkin pie or bread pudding for an extra $20.

Order here.

TT’s Old Iron – Choose from a whole brisket, whole turkey or whole ham and a variety of sides. Meals will be ready for pickup on Thanksgiving Day between 12-1 p.m.

Pre-order by calling 509-919-4798. The last day to order is November 20.

Bean & Pie – Maybe you are a stellar cook when it comes to turkey, but not so much when it comes to baked goods. Bean & Pie is offering several pies for Thanksgiving, including crumpkin (classic pumpkin with crumb), berry, salted caramel apple, cran-raspberry, apple cider and vegan pumpkin. There will be a number of pies available for last-minute pickup, but guests are encouraged to pre-order. Pies will be available for pick-up in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene the day before Thanksgiving.

Order here.

Did we miss one? Send us the info at erinr@kxly.com.

