LIST: What’s closed because of the windstorm

SPOKANE, Wash.– Strong winds are moving across the Inland Northwest and some local businesses are closing early to keep everyone safe.

A High Wind Warning for the area is in effect until 10 p.m. Monday as a front moves through.

Here’s a list of places shutting their doors Monday because of the weather:

CHAS Health announced Monday it would be converting its afternoon appointments to Telehealth if possible. Anyone who had an appointment will be hearing from their clinic.

North Idaho College announced on its website it was closing at 5 p.m. Monday because of high winds and inclement weather. All classes and activities are canceled. The Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. More information on those who want to attend it in-person or on Zoom can find more information here.

The City of Spokane Valley said City Hall and CenterPlace close at 3 p.m. Monday. That way workers could make it home safely before the storm.

The Ephrata Landfill closed early Monday afternoon because of the winds. It is expected to reopen for its regular hours Tuesday. More information can be found on its website.

The winds knocked out power to thousands of people across Washington and North Idaho.

As of 4 p.m., the National Weather Service is reporting gusts around 55 mph in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area.

4 News Now Chief Meteorologist Kris Crocker will be tracking conditions as the storm moves across the area.

