LIST: What local sporting events are canceled or postponed

SPOKANE, Wash.– Basketball games across the Inland Northwest are getting canceled or put on hold because of COVID-19 cases.

Here’s what games have been affected for the week of Dec. 27, 2021- Jan. 4, 2022.

Gonzaga Men’s Basketball vs San Diego: The Dec. 30, 2021 game has been postponed.

The game scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, will not be played as scheduled because of COVID-19 protocols within the Toreros’ program, GU said on Tuesday. The university said the institutions will work with the West Coast Conference to reschedule the impacted game.

Gonzaga Women’s Basketball vs San Francisco: The Dec. 30, 2021 game against San Francisco has been postponed.

The game scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, will not be played as scheduled because of COVID-19 protocols within the Zags’ program.

Gonzaga Women’s Basketball vs Loyola Marymount: The Jan. 1, 2022 game has been postponed.

The team was scheduled to play LMU on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. LMU announced earlier on Monday its team was dealing with its own COVID-19 related issues.

Gonzaga said it’s working with the West Coast Conference and the other institutions to reschedule the games.

The university is also working to reschedule the jersey ceremony for Courtney Vandersloot to a later date as well. She was set to be honored on Thursday.

Eastern Washington Women’s Basketball vs Portland University: The Dec. 30, 2021 game against Portland University has been canceled.

The game scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, will not be played because of COVID concerns within EWU’s program.

Eastern Washington Women’s Basketball vs Northern Arizona University: The Jan. 1, 2022, game against Northern Arizona University has been canceled.

The game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 1, 2021, will not be played because of COVID concerns within EWU’s program.

According to EWU, any potential rescheduling of Big Sky Conference games will be determined at a later date.

Fans who purchased tickets can contact the EWU Athletic ticket office at 509-359-6059 for refund information.

