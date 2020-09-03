LIST: SPS Day Camp enrollment filling up; where you can still send your kids

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools is offering a day camp service for students and families as the school year begins. Enrollment is filling up fast, but there are still plenty of sites open.

According to SPS, around 2-percent of all families in the district have registered for the Day Camp—and most of the South Hill schools are near capacity. They say they are one of only a few districts statewide providing childcare options for families.

As of Thursday afternoon, the following sites are open:

Adams (opens September 28)

(opens September 28) Arlington (Sep. 21)

(Sep. 21) Balboa (Sep. 28)

(Sep. 28) Browne (Sep. 21)

(Sep. 21) Cooper (Sep. 21)

(Sep. 21) Garfield (Sep. 21)

(Sep. 21) Grant (Sep. 28)

(Sep. 28) Holmes (Sep. 28)

(Sep. 28) Indian Trail (Sep. 28)

(Sep. 28) Libby (Sep. 28)

(Sep. 28) Lidgerwood (Sep. 21)

(Sep. 21) Linwood (Sep. 28)

(Sep. 28) Logan (Sep. 14)

(Sep. 14) Longfellow (Sep. 21)

(Sep. 21) Montessori (Sep. 28)

(Sep. 28) Regal (Sep. 21)

(Sep. 21) Sheridan (Sep. 14)

(Sep. 14) Stevens (Sep. 21)

(Sep. 21) Westview (Sep. 28)

(Sep. 28) Whitman (Sep. 21)

(Sep. 21) Willard (Sep. 14)

(Sep. 14) Woodridge (Sep. 14)

Audobon, Bemiss, Franklin, Hamblen, Hutton, Jefferson, Moran Prairie, Mullan Road, Ridgeview, Roosevelt and Wilson are all full.

SPS says that tuition is $25 per day and per child, with a 15-percent discount for siblings. That cost covers staffing and PPE, but families will be able to apply for scholarships when registering.

For more information, including an updated list, check the Spokane Schools website here.

