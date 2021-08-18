LIST: Spokane restaurants requiring proof of COVID vaccination

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — You may need to bring your vaccine card with you next time to go out to dinner.

Several bars and restaurants in Spokane are now requiring guests to show proof of vaccination before they dine in.

These local restaurants and bars currently have vaccine requirements in place:

Italia Trattoria Spokane: Everyone must be fully vaccinated and wearing masks when they’re not sitting at a table.

Lucky You Lounge: All patrons need proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID test within 48 hours from the time they enter in order to attend concerts. Masks must be worn at all time while not eating or drinking.

nYne Bar & Bistro: Must be vaccinated to go on the dance floor. Masks are required to enter and any time they are not at their table. Customers have to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

Baby Bar Spokane: Everyone has to show proof of vaccination and wear masks.

Due to the COVID surge, nYne said on their Facebook page the dance floor will be closed.

Regardless of your vaccination status, you will be required to wear masks when inside any facility in Washington. Governor Jay Inslee announced a new indoor mask mandate that will go into effect on August 23.

More bars and restaurants will be added if they decide to require vaccination.

