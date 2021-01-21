LIST: Spokane clinics and providers giving COVID vaccinations

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Department of Health is aiming to ramp up vaccinations and vaccine accessibility in the coming weeks—here’s a list of who is giving out the vaccine, and how you can sign up for one, yourself.

First, you need to figure out if you qualify for the vaccine — providers are going in a phased order, with high-risk healthcare workers and long-term care residents first, followed by first responders, then people aged 65 and older and multigenerational household members.

You can figure out your eligibility with the Washington Phase Finder website. Simply enter in your information, including your work, age and health, and you will be notified on whether you qualify for the vaccine.

The following locations in Spokane County are offering vaccinations:

MultiCare Liberty Lake (1326 N Standford Ln): Only vaccinating Phase 1A providers.

(1326 N Standford Ln): Only vaccinating Phase 1A providers. MultiCare Deaconess (910 W Fifth Ave, Ste 266): Only vaccinating Phase 1A providers.

(910 W Fifth Ave, Ste 266): Only vaccinating Phase 1A providers. Mt. Spokane Pediatrics (9425 N Nevada Ste 300): Call (509) 270-0065 or email vaccines@mtspokanepediatrics.com for more information.

(9425 N Nevada Ste 300): Call (509) 270-0065 or email vaccines@mtspokanepediatrics.com for more information. Northwest Neurological (25 E Fifth Ave): Email covidinfo@preventionnw.com for more information.

(25 E Fifth Ave): Email covidinfo@preventionnw.com for more information. Providence Spokane County : Only vaccinating people in Phase 1A-1B.

: Only vaccinating people in Phase 1A-1B. Safeway (14020 E Sprague Ave): Prioritizing Phase 1A-1B; find more information here.

(14020 E Sprague Ave): Prioritizing Phase 1A-1B; find more information here. Unify Community Health (120 W Mission Ave): Email unifycommunityhealth@yvfwc.org for more information.

For the full list of vaccination sites in Washington, visit the Department of Health website.