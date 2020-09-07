LIST: Several highways, roads closed amid Inland Northwest fires

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wildfires have sprung up across the Inland Northwest, and the Washington State Department of Transportation is issuing closures for roads and highways across Eastern Washington.

I-90 is closed both directions 33 miles west of Ritzville, prompted by low visibility from smoke and dust; several cars have crashed in the haze

is closed both directions 33 miles west of Ritzville, prompted by low visibility from smoke and dust; several cars have crashed in the haze U.S. 2 is closed from east of Waterville to State Route 17

is closed from east of Waterville to State Route 17 U.S. 2 is closed just west of Airway Heights near Fairchild Air Force Base

is closed just west of Airway Heights near Fairchild Air Force Base U.S. 2 is closed both directions from Davenport to the Teleford area due to a wildfire

is closed both directions from Davenport to the Teleford area due to a wildfire State Route 21 is closed in both directions near Highway 395 due to low visibility

is closed in both directions near Highway 395 due to low visibility State Route 261 is closed from Washtucna to Ritzville due to low visibility

is closed from Washtucna to Ritzville due to low visibility Highway 395 is closed westbound near Neilsen Road due to poor visibility

is closed westbound near Neilsen Road due to poor visibility State Route 17 is closed both directions near Bridgeport due to a wildfire; Level 3 evacuations have also been issued. There are no detours available

Here is the current list of closures. https://t.co/muwA4e6WY6 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) September 7, 2020

For the latest possible updates, check the WSDOT website here.

